JAKARTA, Indonesia — A collision between a cargo ship and a fishing boat left 17 people missing off Indonesia's main island of Java, officials said Sunday.
The fishing boat with 32 aboard capsized after hitting the Indonesian bulk carrier MV Habco Pioneer late Saturday off Indramayu district, said the head of the Search and Rescue Agency, Deden Ridwansyah.
Fifteen were rescued from the fishing boat and local fishermen and the navy were searching for the others, said Wisnu Wardana, a spokesperson for the sea transportation directorate general.
The cargo ship, which was loaded with crude oil from Borneo island, was moored after its propeller got caught in the fishing net, Ridwansyah said.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Bulgarians elect new parliament amid pandemic
Bulgarians are heading to the polls on Sunday to cast ballots for a new parliament after months of anti-government protests and amid a surge in coronavirus infections.
World
17 missing in Indonesia fishing boat, cargo ship collision
A collision between a cargo ship and a fishing boat left 17 people missing off Indonesia's main island of Java, officials said Sunday.
World
Hundreds rally in England and Wales over police legislation
Hundreds of people marched Saturday through central London and other cities across England and Wales to protest the British government's plan to hand the police new powers to tackle demonstrations.
World
Jordan prince says he's confined, lashes out at authorities
AMMAN, Jordan — The half-brother of Jordan's King Abdullah II said Saturday he has been placed under house arrest and accused the country's "ruling system"…
World
Ethiopia says Eritrean troops are pulling out of Tigray
Ethiopian authorities said on Saturday that Eritrean troops have started withdrawing from Tigray, where they have been fighting on the side of Ethiopian forces in a war against the region's fugitive leaders.