MINSK, Belarus — Members of a far-right group threw fireworks and smoke bombs and clashed Saturday with security guards at the headquarters of Ukraine's largest Russia-friendly political party.

Police detained 17 people, including figures from both side, in the disturbance outside the offices of the Opposition Platform-For Life Party.

The party is led by Viktor Medvedchuk, an associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is the godfather of one of his daughters. With 44 seats in Ukraine's 450-member parliament, it's the largest opposition party in the legislature.

The protest included several dozen members of the National Corps, a far-right group accusing party leaders of treason for contacts with Moscow.