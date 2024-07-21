A 16-year-old girl received non-life-threatening injuries in a south Minneapolis shooting incident late Friday night, police said.
Minneapolis police responded to the 1300 block of W. Lake Street around 11:30 p.m. and found the teen with a gunshot wound, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. Officers aided the girl until emergency services arrived and transported her to the hospital.
Police believe there was an altercation outside a building before someone fired shots. The suspect fled the area before officers arrived. No arrests have been made.
The incident is under investigation.
