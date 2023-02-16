ST. PAUL, Minn. — A 16-inch knife was found at the scene of the fatal police shooting of a 65-year-old man who authorities say threatened two St. Paul officers and his neighbors before he was killed in his apartment complex, state investigators said.

The medical examiner found that Yia Xiong died Saturday of multiple gunshot wounds, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Wednesday.

Investigators said Xiong was holding the traditional Hmong knife in a hallway that led to his apartment Saturday evening when St. Paul Police Officers Abdirahman Dahir and Noushue Cha arrived. They told him to drop the knife, but Xiong did not respond, the BCA said. He turned instead to unlock his apartment door.

''As Xiong went inside his apartment and the door began to close, the officers kicked the door to stop it from fully shutting and ordered him to come out," the BCA said in a statement.

''They then backed away from the door and down the short hallway. Xiong opened the door and stepped into the hallway, knife still in-hand," the BCA added. ''Both officers then fired their respective weapons. First responders attempted to provide medical aid but Xiong died at the scene.''

Dahir fired his department rifle, and Cha used his Taser, investigators said. Both have one year of law enforcement experience. Neither officer was injured. They were placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure, the St. Paul Police Department said.

The officers were wearing body cameras that captured portions of the incident, and the BCA is reviewing those images, which are expected to be released to the public after the case closes.