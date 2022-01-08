BEIJING — A lunchtime explosion at an office cafeteria killed 16 people in southwest China on Friday and injured 10 others, authorities said.
A gas leak is the suspected cause of the blast, the Chongqing city government said in an online statement.
The cafeteria collapsed, trapping victims inside. Rescue workers searched the debris into the night and all the bodies were recovered by midnight, the official Xinhua News Agency said. One of the survivors was in critical condition, Xinhua said.
The 12:10 p.m. blast happened at a government subdistrict office in Wulong District, which is about 75 kilometers (120 miles) west of the Chongqing city center and known for its scenic karst rock formations.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Romania tightens pandemic measures amid COVID-19 surge
Tighter pandemic measures came into force in Romania on Saturday as authorities hoped to quell sharply rising coronavirus cases amid concerns that the next virus wave could overstretch the country's health care system.
World
Former anti-terror chief arrested over Kazakhstan protests
The former head of Kazakhstan's counterintelligence and anti-terror agency has been arrested on charges of attempted government overthrow in the wake of violent protests that the president has blamed on foreign-backed terrorists.
World
Egypt deports son of prominent Palestinian politician
Egyptian authorities deported the son of a prominent Palestinian politician after he served 2 1/2 years of pre-trial detention over allegations of having ties with an outlawed group, his family said Saturday.
World
At least 16 killed in car crash in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula
A traffic accident Saturday involving a microbus and a larger bus left at least 16 people dead and 18 others injured in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, health officials said.
World
Strong earthquake shakes remote area in western China
A strong overnight earthquake shook a sparsely populated area in western China early Saturday and forced the suspension of high-speed rail service because of tunnel damage, authorities said.