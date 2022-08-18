BEIJING — Chinese state media say that 16 people have died and 36 others are missing after a flash flood in western China's Qinghai province.
A sudden rainstorm triggered a landslide that diverted a river on Wednesday night, state broadcaster CCTV said Thursday.
The flash flood affected an area with more than 6,000 people and over 1,500 houses, CCTV said. Emergency authorities described it as a "mountain torrent" disaster in Datong county.
China is facing a series of flooding disasters this summer and extreme heat and drought in other parts of the country. State media has described the heat and drought as the worst since record-keeping started 60 years ago.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Climate Migration: Flooding forces Bangladesh family to flee
When the Mehgna River swallowed Mohammad Jewel and Arzu Begum's tin-roofed family home overnight in southern Bangladesh just over a year ago they had no choice but to leave their ancestral village.
Business
Zelenskyy to host Lviv talks with UN chief, Turkish leader
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is due to host the U.N. chief and Turkey's leader Thursday for talks on the recent deal to resume Ukraine's grain exports, the volatile situation at a Russian-occupied nuclear power plant and efforts to help end the nearly six-month-old war.
World
China, Japan officials meet amid Taiwan tensions
Chinese and Japanese officials have met in northern China amid renewed tensions over Beijing's military threats against Taiwan and after Tokyo protested China's firing of missiles into Japan's exclusive economic zone during recent military drills.
World
US congressional delegation in Kenya amid election crisis
A U.S. congressional delegation has arrived in Kenya to meet with the new president-elect and the opposition figure likely to file a court challenge to his election loss in the latest electoral crisis for East Africa's most stable democracy.
Business
US to hold trade talks with Taiwan in new show of support
The U.S. government will hold talks with Taiwan on a wide-ranging trade treaty in a sign of support for the self-ruled island democracy China claims as its own territory.