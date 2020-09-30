Sixteen COVID-19 deaths were reported by Minnesota health authorities on Wednesday, along with statistical indicators underscoring the continued threat of the pandemic.

The state is now reporting 17 new infections with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 per day per 100,000 people, the highest rate in the pandemic.

More confirmed infections are being found amid a record high rate of diagnostic testing — raising the chicken-egg question of whether more testing is finding more mild cases that went previously undetected in the past.

State officials said the growing infection reflects the significant presence of the virus statewide — with 689 newly reported infections on Wednesday being spread across 69 of Minnesota's 87 counties.

"They're more than just stably high," said Kris Ehresmann, state infectious disease director, about Minnesota's COVID-19 infection rate and numbers. "They're actually increasing."

The rising infection rate also is coming with a recent increase in people admitted to hospitals with COVID-19. The state's COVID-19 dashboard now lists a rate of 6 people admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 per 100,000 people per week — up from 4.7 a week earlier.

The positivity rate of diagnostic testing also has risen back above 5%, indicating that the rate of infection is accelerating regardless of heightened testing activity.

The 16 deaths reported Wednesday all involved people 60 and older, and nine involved residents of long-term care or assisted-living facilities. COVID-19 remains more severe among people who are older or have underlying health conditions such as diabetes or heart disease. People 70 and older make up more than 80% of the 2,036 COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota.

The state has now reported 99,134 lab-confirmed infections overall, including 89,392 people who have recovered to the point that they are no longer risks for spreading the virus. The number of health care workers who have suffered current or prior infections is now 10,440.