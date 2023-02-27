A second Sunday afternoon demonstration after St. Paul police shot 65-year-old Yia Xiong saw about 150 people marching on University Avenue near the police department's Western District office and a busy Midway shopping area.

Xiong was killed by police in his senior-living apartment building Feb. 11. He had been acting strangely, neighbors told police, and wielded a large knife as he approached people. Police body cameras showed Xiong walking into his apartment when officers arrived and opened his door. As Xiong turned and approached police, an officer shot him.

Organizers in St. Paul's Hmong community are working with advocacy groups including Communities United Against Police Brutality and Families Supporting Families Against Police Violence. The groups demonstrated Feb. 19, and convened about 100 in a community meeting Feb. 24, where people voiced their growing fears of police since Xiong's killing. Organizers say they hope to see police charged in Xiong's death and asked for an outside investigation. They said they could not understand why Xiong had been shot so quickly after police arrived to his apartment.

Protesters chanted "I'm deaf, don't shoot," and "No English, don't shoot."

Xiong's family wonders if he did not stop and put his hands up because he didn't hear, or did not understand the police yelling at him.

Yia Xiong's younger sister, See Xiong, said her brother lost hearing in his left ear after working with artillery while fighting on the side of the United States in Laos She said his hearing in the other ear was getting worse as he aged and he likely suffered from post-traumatic stress..