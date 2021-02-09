WASHINGTON – Increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour would reduce the number of Americans living in poverty and boost wages for millions of Americans while adding to the federal debt and joblessness, a new report from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) projects.

The federal deficit would increase by about $54 billion over 10 years under a Democratic proposal to gradually increase the federal minimum wage to $15, largely because the higher wages paid to workers, such as those caring for the elderly, would contribute to an increase in federal spending, the estimate found.

Democrats are pushing to include the higher minimum wage as part of their $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan. House committees this week will begin crafting the legislation along the lines that President Joe Biden has requested. The Committee on Education and Labor included the wage hike in its portion of the COVID-19 legislation unveiled Monday.

Beyond the wage increase, the measure includes nearly $130 billion in grants to states to help schools repair ventilation systems, reduce class sizes and purchase personal protective equipment as communities work to safely reopen schools. An additional $40 billion would go to colleges and universities, with much of the money targeted to emergency financial aid for students. And about $39 billion would be used to provide relief to child-care providers.

But it's the change to the minimum wage that is becoming a key early test for Biden as he seeks to build public support for his proposal and navigate differences within his own party. Voices on the left such as Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., the author of the wage legislation, want Democrats to fight now for the pay increase, but some moderates are wary, fearing the effect on small businesses during the pandemic.

The broader relief bill is also expected to include another round of direct payments to Americans, an expansion of the child tax credit and aid to states and local governments.

The report from the CBO cites several positive and negative effects from raising the minimum wage. On the positive, the number of people living in poverty would fall by about 900,000 once the $15 wage is fully in place in 2025. On the negative, the number of people working would decline by about 1.4 million.

The Minnesota minimum wage is now at $10.08. However, it is higher in the Twin Cities, with all Minneapolis employers mandated to pay $15 an hour by 2024, and all St. Paul employers by 2028.

Many national companies already pay a $15 minimum wage, including Minnesota-based Target and Best Buy as well as Amazon and Costco.

Rep. Bobby Scott, the Democratic chairman of the House Education and Labor Committee, said the report strengthens the case for including the $15 minimum wage in the COVID-19 relief bill. He emphasized that the report projected that 17 million workers making below the minimum wage would see a pay increase once the requirement is in place. An additional 10 million workers making slightly more than the proposed minimum could also see a boost in pay.

Lawmakers worried about the ability of small businesses to pay the higher minimum wage will point to the job losses that the CBO said would occur. Business groups such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said they can support efforts to increase the minimum wage but cite $15 as too high.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden remains "firmly committed" to a $15 minimum wage. But Psaki also noted that the Senate parliamentarian has the final say on whether the minimum-wage hike survives in the final package.