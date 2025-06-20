15 sets of twins are graduating from one New York high school

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — A high school in the suburbs of New York City will be seeing double on graduation day this weekend: Among the nearly 500 students in its graduating class, 30 are twins.
It's a tight knit group. Some of the students at Long Island's Plainview-Old Bethpage John F. Kennedy High School have known each other since kindergarten, their parents meeting through a local twins club. Some even still plan family vacations together.
These days, some of the twins are on a group text chain, which has helped them cope with their newfound notoriety as graduation day approaches.
''Honestly when we're together, the room is electric,'' said Sydney Monka, as she attended graduation rehearsal with the other twins earlier this week. ''We're all very comfortable around each other and we all have these shared experiences so we're all bouncing off each other. It's really cool.''
They're twins but not identical
Save for the shared last names, though, the pairs may be hard to spot as they walk the stage Sunday at their high school graduation, held at Hofstra University in Hempstead.
The students are all fraternal twins — meaning born from different eggs and sperm — so none of them are identical. Many of the twins are different genders.
That doesn't make the bonds any less tight, says Bari Cohen, who is attending Indiana University in the fall.