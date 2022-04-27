More than a dozen Minnesota students are among the first 1,000 announced recipients of National Merit scholarships this spring, out of about 16,000 semifinalists who were considered for the prestigious prize.

The National Merit Scholarship Program honors students based on standardized test scores and academic achievements. The finalists, including the 15 from Minnesota, were announced Wednesday.

Each recipient will either receive a college scholarship worth $1,000 to $10,000 per year or a one-time prize worth $2,500 to $5,000.

Winners submitted a written essay and provided details about their extracurricular activities, school awards and leadership positions. In addition to an outstanding academic record, they also had to secure an endorsement or recommendation and earn a qualifying SAT or ACT score.

Wednesday's announcement included corporate-sponsored scholarship recipients, backed by companies including 3M, Textron, Inc. and General Dynamics. The National Merit Scholarship Corporation will announce subsequent rounds of winners May 11, June 1 and July 11.

These are the National Merit scholarship recipients from Minnesota:

Anna C. Thompson, Mahtomedi High School

Sreya Patri, Eden Prairie High School

Samir Sarma, Eden Prairie High School

Annika M. Christensen, Lincoln High School in Thief River Falls

Benjamin J. Clemens, Hastings High School

Drew E. Wetterlind, Rosemount High School

Evan B. Erickson, homeschool from Lake Elmo

David Peng Xu, Wayzata High School

Damien T. Cudd, Trinity School at River Ridge in Eagan

Saanjhi Shahdadpuri, Wayzata High School

Miriam E. Marks, Rosemount High School

Soren C. Sackreiter, Como Park High School in St. Paul

Elissa A. Frankel, Mounds Park Academy in St. Paul

Minda C. Li, Woodbury High School

Minkai V. Li, Woodbury High School