BALTIMORE — Fifteen people were injured Saturday when a mass transit bus crashed with two cars before hitting a building in Baltimore, police said.
Baltimore police said officers in the city's central district responded to a Maryland Transit Administration bus crash at about 10:20 a.m.
A preliminary investigation showed that the bus crashed with a Lexus and a Nissan before coming to rest in a building.
Police said 15 people were injured. Two of the injuries are possibly life threatening, police said in a news release.
No further details were immediately released by police. The cause of the crash was under investigation.
