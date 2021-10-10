MOSCOW — A plane carrying skydivers crashed Sunday shortly after takeoff in central Russia, killing 15 of the 22 people aboard.
The L-410, a Czech-made twin-engine turboprop, crashed near the town of Menzelinsk, about 960 kilometers (600 miles) east of Moscow.
The Emergencies Ministry said seven people were extracted from the wreckage alive, at least one of them with severe injuries. The cause of the crash was not immediately determined.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Iran makes more 20% enriched uranium than watchdog reported
Iran has produced more than 120 kilograms (265 pounds) of 20% enriched uranium, the country's nuclear chief said, far more than what the U.N. nuclear watchdog reported last month.
World
Merkel and Israel's Bennett differ on Iran, Palestinians
Germany's lame-duck chancellor, Angela Merkel, received a warm welcome Sunday as she paid a final official visit to Israel, but differences quickly emerged between the close allies on the key issues of Iran's nuclear program and the establishment of a Palestinian state.
World
Spain to evacuate more Afghan workers, families left behind
Spanish authorities said Sunday that the country has started a new evacuation operation to extract more Afghans and their families left behind following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.
World
15 dead after Russian skydiver plane crashes
A plane carrying skydivers crashed Sunday shortly after takeoff in central Russia, killing 15 of the 22 people aboard.
World
Taiwan rejects China's 'path' amid show of military force
Taiwan's president on Sunday vowed to defend the island from China's rising pressure for reunification, after a week of unprecedented tensions with Beijing.