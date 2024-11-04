LUCKNOW, India — 15 dead after passenger bus skids into gorge in northern India, Uttarakhand state official says.
15 dead after passenger bus skids into gorge in northern India, Uttarakhand state official says
15 dead after passenger bus skids into gorge in northern India, Uttarakhand state official says.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 4, 2024 at 5:53AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Spain approves 10.6 billion-euro relief package after devastating floods that killed over 200 people
Spain approves 10.6 billion-euro relief package after devastating floods that killed over 200 people.