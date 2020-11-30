Fifteen COVID-19 deaths were reported by Minnesota health officials Monday along with 5,801 new infections with the novel coronavirus that causes the respiratory disease.

While daily numbers have been lower on Mondays throughout the pandemic, the latest results suggest the COVID-19 wave in Minnesota might have peaked — unless substantial viral transmission over the holiday weekend scuttled any progress.

Gov. Tim Walz was scheduled to hold a 2 p.m. media briefing to discuss the latest trends in the pandemic in Minnesota, which entered the second week of a four-week emergency order that closed bars, restaurants, entertainment venues and fitness centers and limited gatherings to immediate household members only.

The numbers reported by the Minnesota Department of Health on Monday bring the state’s totals in the pandemic to 3,593 deaths and 318,763 lab-confirmed infections — with 272,608 people recovering to the point that they are no longer at risk of spreading the virus to others.

The state’s pandemic response dashboard showed another decline in the positivity rate in diagnostic testing — from 15.6% on Nov. 10 to 11.9% on Nov. 21.

Even if infection levels continue to decline in Minnesota, health officials have warned that the numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths could remain high for a while. Changes in numbers of hospitalizations and deaths have tended to lag two or more weeks behind changes in viral activity.

The state on Monday reported that 392 people with COVID-19 were admitted to intensive care beds in Minnesota hospitals — up from 366 one week ago. Only 714 ICU beds were filled with non-COVID patients, due in part to Minnesota hospitals delaying non-urgent surgeries to preserve bed capacity for COVID-19 patients.

The pandemic dashboard was revised Monday with new data for assessing the state’s hospital capacity — in part to only include intensive care beds that are available for COVID-19 patients. Some ICU beds are designated only for trauma or other needs in hospitals.

The dashboard shows that 1,122 of 1,212 immediately available ICU beds are occupied by patients with COVID-19 or unrelated medical issues. The state also reported that 30 of 969 available surge beds — which can be readied within 72 hours in response to rising demand — were in use.