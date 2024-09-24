Minneapolis

14-year term for shooter caught on city bus video killing man exiting Minneapolis apartment building

Surveillance images from a church and a bus, which had “coincidentally stopped near the shooting when it occurred” corroborated witness accounts, the criminal complaint read.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 24, 2024 at 1:12PM
Metro Transit bus in north Minneapolis. (David Joles/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A 39-year-old man has received a term topping 14 years for a fatal shooting that was captured on video from a Metro Transit bus that just happened to be stopped nearby in north Minneapolis.

William Vincent Johnson, of Minneapolis, was sentenced Monday in Hennepin County District Court after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the Jan. 25, 2023, shooting of Mark D. Bradley, of St. Paul, in the 2200 block of N. Emerson Avenue.

Police arrested Johnson in south Minneapolis on March 13, 2023, on a separate case involving illegal possession of ammunition. He also was sentenced to a five-year term for that offense. Johnson will serve both sentences concurrently.

With credit for time served since arrest following the murder, Johnson is expected to serve nearly 8½ years of his 14¼-year term in prison and the balance on supervised release.

According to the murder criminal complaint:

Just after noon, police responded to the scene of the shooting and found Bradley shot in the head and the abdomen. Emergency medical responders declared him dead at the scene.

Surveillance images from a church and a bus, which had “coincidentally stopped near the shooting when it occurred” corroborated witness accounts that Bradley left an apartment building and was shot by one of two men as they entered.

The complaint did not offer a motive for the killing.

