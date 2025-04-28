14-year-old Suryavanshi smashes record-breaking T20 century in IPL

JAIPUR, India — The 14-year-old batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi hit a breathtaking century and one of the greatest innings in not just the Indian Premier League but in all men's Twenty20 cricket on Monday.
Just nine days after becoming the youngest debutant in IPL history, Suryavanshi blew away observers again by hitting a century in his third match and, to boot, the second fastest in the tournament's 18 years.
He got there in just 35 balls by pulling Gujarat Titans spinner Rashid Khan — also the captain of Afghanistan — for a six over the midwicket boundary.
The hundred sent the packed home crowd in Jaipur to their feet yet again.
Of the 100 runs, an incredible 94 came off boundaries. He hit 11 sixes and seven boundaries.
Suryavanshi was out three balls later for 101, missing a yorker.
But the 166-run opening stand between he and Yashasvi Jaiswal, 70 not out, propelled their Rajasthan Royals to an incredible rundown of Gujarat's imposing 209-4 with 25 balls to spare.
Rajasthan made 212-2, winning for only the third time in 10 games to stay in playoffs contention.