Police say a 14-year-old boy was injured Sunday evening in a north Minneapolis shooting.
Multiple 911 callers reported, and ShotSpotter detected, more than 20 shots fired about 6 p.m. in the area of 36th and Lyndale avenues N. in the McKinley neighborhood, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.
Officers found the teen a block away with "an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound." He was taken to a hospital.
Police are investigating the shooting, collecting evidence and locating surveillance video, according to police spokesman Garrett Parten. As of Sunday night, no arrests had been made.
This story will be updated online as more information becomes available.
