Police say a 14-year-old boy was injured Sunday evening in a north Minneapolis shooting.

Multiple 911 callers reported, and ShotSpotter detected, more than 20 shots fired about 6 p.m. in the area of 36th and Lyndale avenues N. in the McKinley neighborhood, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Officers found the teen a block away with "an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound." He was taken to a hospital.

Police are investigating the shooting, collecting evidence and locating surveillance video, according to police spokesman Garrett Parten. As of Sunday night, no arrests had been made.

