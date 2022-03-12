A 14-year-old Duluth boy is in custody in connection with the death of a 19-year-old family member Friday night.

According to a press release from the Duluth police department, officers responded to a medical call in the 1700 block of East Superior Street and found 19-year-old woman injured and unresponsive. Medical responders pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

After further investigation, officers apprehended the 14-year-old after he was "determined to be involved," the press release said. He is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder at the Arrowhead Juvenile Center pending formal charges by the St. Louis County Attorney's Office.

Officers had been at the same address earlier Friday evening, according to the police account. They had responded to a call of a disturbance, and an adult male member of the same family was alleged to have been assaulted. Police spoke to the man, determined there'd been no assault, and left the scene.

No further information was released, including the victim's name. Police say they continue to investigate what happened.