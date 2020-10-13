MEXICO CITY — At least 14 suspected gunmen were killed and three police officers were in stable condition after massive shootout in the northern Mexico state of Zacatecas.

The state police said their officers were on patrol Monday when they came under fire by armed attackers.

One officer was shot and two suffered bullet fragment injuries. After the shooting near the town of Calera was over, police found 14 bodies and one wounded suspect.

Police also said they collected eight assault rifles at the scene, one of which was equipped with a grenade launcher, along with three vehicles.

The state is being fought over by several drug cartels, including those from Sinaloa, Jalisco and remnants of the old Zetas cartel.