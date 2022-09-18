BEIJING — Chinese authorities said Saturday that 14 people had died and one remained missing after a flood at an iron mine earlier this month.
The search and rescue operation has ended and an investigation into the cause of the Sept. 2 flood is underway, the Tangshan city government said in a brief statement.
The mine is about 160 kilometers (100 miles) east of Beijing in Hebei province. Hebei is a major producer of iron ore and steel.
