MEXICO CITY — Contestants from 14 of Mexico's 32 states at a Miss Mexico contest tested positive for the coronavirus, a health official in the northern Mexico border state of Chihuahua said Tuesday.
State Health Secretary Eduardo Fernández Herrera told local media that all the contestants had all submitted negative tests before the pageant in the state capital.
But authorities received an anonymous tip that one person was in fact infected with the virus.
After tests were performed, almost half of the contestants were found to be positive along with one non-contestant. The contest was shortened and brought to an end Saturday after the results came in.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
14 of 32 competitors at Miss Mexico pageant had coronavirus
Contestants from 14 of Mexico's 32 states at a Miss Mexico contest tested positive for the coronavirus, a health official in the northern Mexico border state of Chihuahua said Tuesday.
World
Anti-LGBT Georgian protestors burn EU flag in capital
Opponents of LGBT rights clashed with police in the Georgian capital and burned a European Union flag that was hanging in front of the parliament Tuesday.
World
European powers decry latest nuclear move by Iran
Germany, France and Britain are voicing "grave concern" over a further move by Iran that they say is a serious violation of its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, warning that it threatens the outcome of talks aimed at bringing the United States back into the agreement.
Business
Lebanon caretaker premier pleads for aid as crisis worsens
Lebanon's caretaker prime minister warned Tuesday that the country is hurtling toward a "social explosion" and appealed on the international community for assistance to prevent the demise of the nation facing multiple crises.
World
Dutch crime reporter shot, badly wounded in Amsterdam street
One of the Netherlands' best known crime reporters was shot Tuesday evening and taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.