A landslide struck a rural district in China's southwestern Sichuan province on Sunday morning, killing 14 people and leaving five others missing, authorities said.
The mountainous region has seen rainfall lasting weeks, saturating the top soil.
More than 180 people were mobilized to help find those buried under the debris in Sichuan's Leshan county, with the search ongoing into the afternoon, the Communist Party committee of Jinhouke district said on its social media account.
With its humid, rainy climate, southwestern China is prone to landslides, especially in areas where there has been large-scale shifting of land due to farming, deforestation or engineering projects.
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
14 dead, 5 missing in southwest China landslide
A landslide struck a rural district in China's southwestern Sichuan province on Sunday morning, killing 14 people and leaving five others missing, authorities said.
Business
Apple is expected to unveil sleek headset aimed at thrusting the masses into alternate realities
Apple appears poised to unveil a long-rumored headset that will place its users between the virtual and real world, while also testing the technology trendsetter's ability to popularize new-fangled devices after others failed to capture the public's imagination.
Business
Las Vegas ballpark pitch revives debate over public funding for sports stadiums
Gov. Joe Lombardo wants to help build Major League Baseball's smallest ballpark, arguing that the worst team in baseball can boost Las Vegas, a city striving to call itself a sports mecca.
Nation
Carter and the Kings: A friendship and alliance — but after MLK's assassination
The voice of Martin Luther King Sr., a melodic tenor like his slain son, carried across Madison Square Garden, calming the raucous Democrats who had nominated his friend and fellow Georgian for the presidency.
Sports
Vegas Golden Knights come back to beat Florida Panthers in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final
Back in the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in five years and trailing the Florida Panthers less than 10 minutes into Game 1, the Vegas Golden Knights sent a very clear message.