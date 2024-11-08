Wires

132 structures destroyed in Southern California wildfire as fierce winds expected to subside, officials say

132 structures destroyed in Southern California wildfire as fierce winds expected to subside, officials say.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 8, 2024 at 2:11AM

CAMARILLO, Calif. — 132 structures destroyed in Southern California wildfire as fierce winds expected to subside, officials say.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Amsterdam's acting police chief said Israeli fans were ``willfully attacked'' in clashes after soccer match

Amsterdam's acting police chief said Israeli fans were ''willfully attacked'' in clashes after soccer match.

Wires

Amsterdam mayor says Dutch counterterror watchdog said there was ``no concrete threat'' to Israeli soccer fans before game

Wires

Amsterdam police say 5 people were hospitalized and 62 detained after a night of violence targeting Israeli soccer fans