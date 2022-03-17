More than 50 scouts or coaches from all 32 NFL teams gathered Wednesday at the University of Minnesota's indoor football facility. Their task: watching the 13 Gophers and a handful of players from other area schools go through drills to prove they're worthy to be selected in the NFL draft on April 28-30.

"It's a lot of pressure, a lot of adrenaline,'' said Gophers offensive lineman Blaise Andries, a first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2021. "But really, you just sit back and take a deep breath. It's a lot of fun.''

Some Gophers highlights:

  • Defensive end Boye Mafe, who impressed so much at the Senior Bowl and the NFL combine that he's projected by some as a first-round pick, was solid again. He improved his combine effort of 38 inches in the vertical jump to 41½ on Wednesday. Mafe also had 21 reps of 225 pounds in the bench press. "I was definitely excited with my vertical,'' he said.
  • Offensive tackle Daniel Faalele, all 6-8 and 380 pounds of him, had an impressive 29½-inch vertical jump, but he had hoped to run faster than 5.60 seconds in his 40-yard dash. Faalele is expected to be the first Gophers offensive lineman drafted since Greg Eslinger and Mark Setterstrom in 2006. "It's going to be an awesome feeling being able to do that,'' Faalele said. "I loved playing for Minnesota.''
  • Tight end Ko Kieft, a standout blocker who wasn't invited to the combine, had 21 reps in the bench press. "As a whole today, I did what I needed to do, and I showed scouts and everyone that was here my game and what I'm about,'' Kieft said.