More than 50 scouts or coaches from all 32 NFL teams gathered Wednesday at the University of Minnesota's indoor football facility. Their task: watching the 13 Gophers and a handful of players from other area schools go through drills to prove they're worthy to be selected in the NFL draft on April 28-30.

"It's a lot of pressure, a lot of adrenaline,'' said Gophers offensive lineman Blaise Andries, a first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2021. "But really, you just sit back and take a deep breath. It's a lot of fun.''

Some Gophers highlights: