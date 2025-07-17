12-year-old Yu Zidi of China takes stunning times to the world swimming championships

Yu Zidi of China is only 12 years old and will race at the world swimming championships later this month in Singapore.
That's amazing.
But her age is only part of the picture.
Not only is she very young, but her times in three events this year are among the best in the world. And here's the kicker. Those times would have been very close to medals in last year's Paris Olympics.
Again, she's 12. That's a sixth- or seventh-grade student depending on the school system. Not yet a teenager.
''I think it's a great story. I don't know where it will lead,'' Greg Meehan, the national team director for the American squad in Singapore, told The Associated Press.
The world is watching
As promising young swimmers do, Yu is clocking personal bests almost each time she competes. Her PBs are more than just confidence boosters, they put her in sight of records, medals and stardom.