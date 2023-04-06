A 12-year-old boy was arrested in an English town on suspicion of murder in the death of a woman who was struck by a car, police said Thursday.
A woman in her 60s was found dead Wednesday night at the scene of the crash in Sheffield, South Yorkshire police said.
The boy was found shortly afterward and arrested with a knife, police said. He remained in custody Thursday.
Police did not provide names of the victim or the suspect and provided no other details.
''This will be a deeply distressing time for the families of those involved in this incident, and I would ask their privacy is respected as they seek to understand what has happened," Det. Chief Inspector Andrea Bowell said.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
GOP lawmakers to vote on expelling Democrats in gun protest
Thousands flocked to the Tennessee Capitol on Thursday to support the three Democratic lawmakers facing possible expulsion for their role in a gun control demonstration, cheering and chanting outside the House chamber so loud that it drowned out proceedings.
Nation
EPA proposes limiting chemical plant pollution
In what could prove a significant move for communities facing air pollution, the Environmental Protection Agency proposed on Thursday that chemical plants nationwide measure certain hazardous compounds that cross beyond their property lines and reduce them when they are too high.
Nation
Patrol: Missouri tornado victims were in trailer or camper
The five people who were killed when a tornado barreled through their Missouri village were inside a mobile home or adjacent camper that were obliterated, authorities said Thursday.
Nation
US ambassador and Russian diplomat discuss arrested reporter
The U.S ambassador to Russia and a top Russian diplomat met Thursday to discuss a Wall Street Journal reporter who was arrested last week on espionage charges, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
Nation
GOP's DeSantis visits Whitmer's Michigan, the 'anti-Florida'
Ahead of a highly anticipated presidential announcement, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Michigan for his first appearance this year in the battleground state transformed by Democratic majorities under high-profile Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.