12 television shows influenced by the Vietnam War

The evening news brought the Vietnam War into American living rooms, but once the news was over, so was the war. Prime-time shows brought nary a mention of it as networks looked to bring uncontroversial content to the broadest possible audience. But the war simmered below the surface as subtext, and when enough years passed, television would finally take it on as a subject.
''Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C.'' (1964-1969)
''Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C.'' premiered on CBS six weeks after the 1964 Gulf of Tonkin resolution authorized U.S. combat troops in Vietnam, and the daft comedy was among the chief images of the military in American homes through the peak of U.S. involvement in 1969. Naturally, the show about a country rube in the Marine Corps never directly mentioned the war. But most of the real-life Marines who marched in its introduction would soon be fighting in Vietnam. Star Jim Nabors later said watching that intro was difficult, knowing some of those men had died.
''All in the Family'' (1971-1979)
It would take ''All in the Family'' to bring the war into prime-time discourse. The Norman Lear-created CBS comedy owed its popularity to timely political bickering between cantankerous patriarch Archie Bunker (Carroll O'Connor) and his liberal-minded son-in-law Michael ''Meathead'' Stivic (Rob Reiner). Vietnam was the sole subject of a landmark 1976 episode where a draft-dodging fugitive friend of Michael's comes to Christmas dinner, and an explosive argument ensues. ''When the hell are you going to admit that the war was wrong?!'' Michael shouts. A friend of Archie's whose son died in the war shocks him by taking his son-in-law's side.
''M(asterisk)A(asterisk)S(asterisk)H'' (1972-1983)
Set in the Korean War of the early 1950s, ''M(asterisk)A(asterisk)S(asterisk)H,'' the CBS dramedy about wisecracking U.S. Army doctors, was among the most popular shows in the country during the Vietnam War's final years. It was heavy with anti-military, anti-war sentiment, evoking the zeitgeist of a Vietnam-exhausted populace. ''War isn't Hell,'' Hawkeye Pierce, played by Alan Alda, says in a typical line. ''There are no innocent bystanders in Hell, but war is chock full of them.'' (The Robert Altman film the show stemmed from deliberately minimized references to Korea to maximize its unspoken commentary on Vietnam.)
''The A-Team'' (1983-1987)