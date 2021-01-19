MEXICO CITY — Authorities in Mexico's Gulf coast state of Veracruz said Monday that 12 men were killed and their bodies dumped on a roadside in what may have been a dispute between cattle ranchers.
The killings occurred in the rural town of La Choapas, near the border with the neighboring state of Tabasco.
Veracruz Gov. Cuitláhuac Garcia wrote in a statement that "initial investigations suggest a division between ranchers and helpers from La Choapas and Uxpanapa." He added that "abuses and threats between them led to this unfortunate outcome."
The region is south of the crime-ridden city of Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
Business
Asian shares rise on optimism for more stimulus from Biden
Asian shares rose Thursday on optimism over the new U.S. administration that earlier set off a rally on Wall Street.
Sports
Australian PM rebuffs Cricket Australia over Jan 26 plans
Cricket Australia has run afoul of the country's prime minister for refusing to refer to the national holiday in the marketing of three matches on Jan. 26 after a recommendation from its Indigenous advisory committee.
Business
Keystone XL halted as Biden decides to revoke permit
Construction on the long disputed Keystone XL oil pipeline halted Wednesday as incoming U.S. President Joe Biden decided to revoke its permit.
World
EXPLAINER: What's next after US accused China of genocide
The U.S.'s accusation of genocide against China touches on a hot-button human rights issue between China and the West.
World
France to review colonial history in Algeria
But a new report ruled out issuing an official apology, and the proposals avoided the question of systemic torture by French forces.