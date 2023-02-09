MOSCOW — Authorities say a gas explosion in an apartment building in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk has killed at least 12 people, including a 2-year-old child.
The Thursday morning explosion caused two entrances of the five-story building to collapse, with 30 apartments destroyed by the ensuing fire.
Russian news agencies cited the city's emergency services as saying 12 people were killed, nine others were hospitalized and the fate of three people believed to be in the building was unknown.
Novosibirsk is the biggest city in Siberia and Russia's third-largest by population, with about 1.6 million people.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
Video
How long can people survive in earthquake rubble?
Experts say up to a week or more, though it depends on their injuries, how they are trapped and weather conditions. Read the latest on the search for survivors here.
Business
Mexico's inflation rises, leading to interest rate hike
Mexico's inflation rate rose in January to 7.91%, leading the country's central bank to boost its principle interest rate to 11% on Thursday.
World
Rescuers push to find survivors of 'disaster of the century'
Rescue workers made a final push Thursday to find survivors of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria that rendered many communities unrecognizable to their inhabitants and led the Turkish president to declare it "the disaster of the century." The death toll topped 20,000.
World
12 dead, including 2-year-old, in Siberian apartment blast
Authorities say a gas explosion in an apartment building in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk has killed at least 12 people, including a 2-year-old child.
World
Hope dims for families in Turkey as rescue turns to recovery
Precious hours have turned to tense days across earthquake-hit southern Turkey as fewer people are pulled alive from the rubble. While family members watch rescue workers shift to recovery, they also face an awful truth: that it's unlikely they'll ever be reunited with their missing loved ones.