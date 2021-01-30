MOSCOW — Twelve people were killed and 11 others injured in the collision of a tractor-trailer and a minibus in central Russia.
An Interior Ministry statement said the collision took place last Friday near Syzran in the Samara region about 730 kilometers (450 miles) southeast of Moscow.
Preliminary information indicated the tractor-trailer skidded and veered into the oncoming lane.
Russia's Investigative Committee said it has opened a criminal probe into the accident. The condition of the truck's driver was not reported.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Ethiopia says Tigray back to 'normalcy;' witnesses disagree.
Ethiopia's government has privately told Biden administration staffers its embattled Tigray region has "returned to normalcy," but new witness accounts describe terrified Tigray residents hiding in bullet-marked homes and a vast rural area where effects of the fighting and food shortages are yet unknown.
World
Myanmar military denies claims it was threatening a coup
Myanmar's military on Saturday denied that controversial statements by its chief were meant as a threat to stage a coup, claiming the media had misinterpreted his words.
World
Time running out on Somalia's troubled vote as citizens sigh
As Somalia marks three decades since a dictator fell and chaos engulfed the country, the government is set to hold a troubled national election. Or is it?
World
Bangladesh sends more Rohingya to island despite concerns
Bangladesh's government sent a fourth group of Rohingya Muslim refugees to an island in the Bay of Bengal on Saturday, ignoring calls from human rights groups for a halt to the move.
World
Car bomb kills 4 in rebel-held town in northern Syria
A car bomb Saturday killed at least four people in a rebel-held town of northern Syria, opposition activists said.