World

12 dead and 1 injured in explosion at steel plant in central Mexico

A fire at a steel plant in central Mexico killed 12 people and left one injured on Wednesday, local authorities said.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
October 30, 2024 at 9:34PM

MEXICO CITY — A fire at a steel plant in central Mexico killed 12 people and left one injured on Wednesday, local authorities said.

Tlaxcala state Civil Protection said the fire call in Xaloztoc, about 87 miles (140 kilometers) east of Mexico City, came in shortly after 3 a.m. Another person was injured, but that person's condition was unknown.

Based on preliminary information from workers, an explosion and fire occurred when molten steel came in contact with water, the agency said in a statement. The fire was controlled and an investigation was ongoing.

Tlaxcala Gov. Lorena Cuellar expressed her condolences to the victims' families and planned to travel to the site.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from World

See More
Business

A key index of manufacturing activity in China turned positive in October

A closely watched survey on manufacturing in China has edged into positive territory, the government statistics agency said Thursday.

World

North Korea confirms it has tested a new intercontinental ballistic missile

card image
Business

Stock market today: Asia shares decline as investors await earnings, US elections and economic data