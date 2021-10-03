MILWAUKEE — An 11-year-old girl has died and a 5-year-old has been injured in a shooting in Milwaukee, according to police.

According to authorities, the girls were in a car with family members about 9 p.m. Saturday when another vehicle approached and gunshots were fired, striking the children.

The family drove to a nearby police station where officers performed first aid until paramedics arrived and the children were transported to the hospital. The older girl suffered fatal injuries and the younger girl is in stable condition, according to police.

Police have not yet made an arrest in the case.

At least four other minors have been shot since Friday in Milwaukee. Police said all were treated for non-fatal injuries.