FITCHBURG, Wis. — Police in a Madison suburb have arrested a 15-year-old boy in the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old girl.
Fitchburg Police Lt. Edward Hartwick said the girl was shot in a residential neighborhood about 9:30 p.m. and died at a local hospital.
Hartwick says the 15-year-old was arrested at the scene on suspicion of first-degree reckless homicide. He was booked into the Dane County Jail.
Police say no other suspects are being sought.
