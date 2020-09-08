LAKE CHARLES, La. — An 11-year-old boy fatally shot a 39-year-old relative, authorities in southwest Louisiana said.
The boy was arrested Monday on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Andrew Lafleur III of Moss Bluff, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office said in a news release Tuesday.
The statement did not describe a possible motive for the shooting, which occurred about 5 p.m. Monday at a home in Moss Bluff.
The boy's name and his relationship to the dead man were not released because he is a juvenile.
The investigation is continuing and no other information is available, the statement said.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
The Latest: Florida State reports 21% virus positivity rate
Florida State University in Tallahassee reported that in the seven-day period ending Sept. 4, 3,429 tests were performed at a local civic center and 724 individuals tested positive for a positivity rate of 21.1%. Overall 839 students and 14 employees have tested positive since Aug. 2.
National
Rochester police leaders retire after suffocation death
Top police leaders in Rochester, New York, announced their retirements Tuesday amid nightly protests over the city's handling of the suffocation death of Daniel Prude,…
Variety
Computer glitches disrupt classes as schools return online
Students across the U.S. ran into computer glitches Tuesday as they began the school year with online instruction at home because of the coronavirus, adding to the list of problems that have thrust many a harried parent into the role of teacher's aide and tech support person.
Nation
Small plane crashes near Tennessee airport; 2 dead, 1 hurt
A small plane crashed near a Tennessee airport Tuesday, killing two people and seriously injuring another.
Nation
11-year-old boy accused of killing 39-year-old relative
An 11-year-old boy fatally shot a 39-year-old relative, authorities in southwest Louisiana said.