11 notable songs about the Vietnam War

War, like love, has long inspired artists and musicians. That is especially true of the songs written in response to the Vietnam War during the countercultural movements of the 1960s and '70s. The songs released in that time — and in the years that followed — sought to highlight the experiences of those affected by combat and in a period of societal upheaval.
This month marks 50 years since the fall of Saigon. Below, explore 11 songs from the 1960s through the 2010s about the conflict, from artists around the world. You can listen to the tracks on our Spotify playlist, here.
''Saigon Bride,'' Joan Baez (1967)
Based on a poem sent to Joan Baez by Nina Duschek, ''Saigon Bride'' is emblematic of '60s folk music and tells the story of a solider who goes to war, leaving his wife behind. ''How many dead men will it take / To build a dike that will not break?'' she sings in her soft vibrato. ''How many children must we kill / Before we make the waves stand still?''
''Đường Trường Sơn xe anh qua,'' Văn Dung (1968)
Văn Dung's ''Đường Trường Sơn xe anh qua'' (''The Truong Son Road Your Vehicles Passed Through'') is written about the Ho Chi Minh trail, an expansive system of paths and trails used by North Vietnam to bring troops and supplies into South Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos during the war. Dung wrote the song in 1968, when he arrived at the Khe Sanh front, about female youth volunteers. There are many wonderful covers of this one, too, including a theatrical rendition by Trọng Tấn.
''Fortunate Son,'' Creedence Clearwater Revival (1969)
It may very well be the first song that comes to mind when the Vietnam War is brought up. Creedence Clearwater Revival's three-time platinum ''Fortunate Son'' is a benchmark by which to compare the efficacy of all other protest anthems. Frontman John Fogerty wrote this one to highlight what he viewed as an innate hypocrisy: American leaders perpetuating war while protecting themselves from making the same sacrifices they asked of the public. ''Yeah-yeah, some folks inherit star-spangled eyes,'' he sings. ''Hoo, they send you down to war, Lord.''