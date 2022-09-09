SAO PAULO — A pasenger boat operating without proper licenses sank in a bay off the Atlantic in the northern Brazil state of Para on Thursday, and at least 11 people died, authorities said.
A state government statement said 63 people had been rescued from the water after the boat went down near Cotijuba island, which is close to the city of Belem. It said nine of the dead were women.
Officials did not say if any people were missing. The statement said the boat, which was travelling from Marajo island to Belem, could transport up to 82 passengers.
Authorities said the boat did not have licenses to operate as a passenger carrier, and Brazil's navy and Pará state police had opened an investigation.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
N. Korea says it will never give up nukes to counter US
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stressed his country will never abandon the nuclear weapons it needs to counter the United States, which he accused of pushing to weaken the North's defenses and eventually collapse his government, state media said Friday.
World
11 dead and 63 saved after boat sinks in northern Brazil
A pasenger boat operating without proper licenses sank in a bay off the Atlantic in the northern Brazil state of Para on Thursday, and at least 11 people died, authorities said.
Sports
Sports events in Britain called off following death of queen
Several sporting events in Britain were called off as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96 on Thursday.
World
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a symbol of stability in a turbulent era that saw the decline of the British empire and family disarray, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
World
After a lifetime of preparation, Charles takes the throne
Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, at age 73, that moment has finally arrived.