11 days in June: Trump's path to 'yes' on bombing Iran

WASHINGTON — For more than a week, President Donald Trump kept the world wondering whether he would join Israel's attacks on Iran in an attempt to decapitate the country's nuclear program. The guessing ended this weekend, when American stealth bombers, fighter jets and a submarine struck with bombs and missiles.
Trump's decision marks one of the riskiest foreign policy decisions by a U.S. president in recent memory, potentially plunging the nation back into armed conflict in the Middle East with no clear endgame.
Like most of Trump's presidency, the path to military action was unconventional and played out on social media, as he alternatively pledged diplomacy, demanded the evacuation of Tehran, threatened the ayatollah and ultimately announced the U.S. strike.
Here's a look at how the last 11 days unfolded, a cascade of events that could reshape a combustible corner of the globe. All dates below are in Eastern time.
Wednesday, June 11
The first sign that conflict could be on the horizon came when families of U.S. troops began leaving the Middle East. ''They are being moved out because it could be a dangerous place, and we'll see what happens,'' Trump said as he arrived at the Kennedy Center for opening night of ''Les Misérables,'' one of his favorite musicals.
It wasn't clear whether Israel was preparing to strike, fulfilling years of threats to attack Iran's nuclear program, or if the movements were a feint to increase pressure for negotiations. The next round of talks between Washington and Tehran was just days away, and Trump was adamant about reaching a diplomatic solution.
Behind the scenes, the Israeli military operation was already taking shape.