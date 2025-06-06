Nation

101 dogs living in packed, filthy conditions removed from North Carolina home

Dozens of dogs found living in packed, filthy conditions were removed from a North Carolina home.

The Associated Press
June 6, 2025 at 7:14PM

RALEIGH, N.C. — Dozens of dogs found living in packed, filthy conditions were removed from a North Carolina home.

Animal control officers responding to a complaint in Raleigh County discovered 101 dogs crammed in stacked cages or roaming in confined quarters at the home on Wednesday, the Wake County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said on Facebook. Many of the dogs were small breeds. Among those rescued were several puppies and older dogs.

The homeowner agreed to relinquish the dogs, along with 21 chickens, news outlets reported. The dogs were taken in by eight different shelters and were undergoing medical assessments, the SPCA chapter said. Many dogs had matted fur as well as skin and dental issues.

It wasn't known whether the homeowner faces charges. A telephone call to the Raleigh police department wasn't immediately returned Friday.

On Friday, the chapter said that several dogs under its care were ''getting the spa day of their lives — and their first taste of fresh air, possibly ever. We're seeing a lot of smiles from these guys.

''This is the biggest moment in these dogs' lives, and we are feeling so grateful to be a part of their healing.''

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Nation

Correction: North Carolina-Shooting story

In a story published Jun. 5, 2025, about shootings at a North Carolina house party, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the $200,000 bond that defendant Garon Nathaniel Killian could have posted on an attempted first-degree murder charge had been revoked by District Court Judge Scott Conrad. The judge actually revoked a combined $100,000 bond previously allowed for Killian in different matters that began in April, according to the Catawba County Clerk of Court's office and court documents.

Nation

US, Chinese officials to meet in London next week for new round of trade talks

Nation

Trump once opened the door to the LGBTQ+ community. Now activists say he's their top threat