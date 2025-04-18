WASHINGTON — 10,000 pages of records related to Robert F. Kennedy's 1968 assassination are released, following Trump's order.
10,000 pages of records related to Robert F. Kennedy's 1968 assassination are released, following Trump's order
10,000 pages of records related to Robert F. Kennedy's 1968 assassination are released, following Trump's order.
The Associated Press
April 18, 2025 at 2:35PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
10,000 pages of records related to Robert F. Kennedy's 1968 assassination are released, following Trump's order
10,000 pages of records related to Robert F. Kennedy's 1968 assassination are released, following Trump's order.