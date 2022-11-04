DENVER — Roughly 100 vehicles were involved in a crash on icy roads early Friday southwest of downtown Denver, but no one was seriously injured, authorities said.
Injuries to drivers and passengers were minor, said Denver Police spokesperson Doug Schepman told The Denver Post.
Schepman said slick roads after snowfall Thursday night was the likely cause.
Video of the aftermath shows drivers exiting their vehicles and walking down the road as tow trucks move inoperable cars to a nearby lot.
The road has since been reopened.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
Fed's Kashkari: Jobs report shows why more rate hikes needed
The solid U.S. jobs report for October underscores why the Federal Reserve needs to raise interest rates higher than it had previously forecast in order to control inflation, Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, said Friday.
Business
Wall Street swings as big gains evaporate after jobs data
Stocks are bouncing between gains and losses Friday as Wall Street struggles with what to make of the latest reading on the U.S. jobs market and what it means for interest rates and the odds of a recession.
Nation
It's that time: Daylight saving time out, standard time in
A transition is coming across most of the United States, and it has nothing to do with the election.
Sports
NBA teams' approach to Election Day more muted than 2020
The NBA made its voice heard during the 2020 election cycle. LeBron James' "More Than A Vote" initiative, formed after the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor sparked a national protest movement, was everywhere. Players were leading get-out-the-vote marches and rallies, making themselves more visible politically than ever before.
Nation
Judge in Pelosi attacker case worked with speaker's daughter
A San Francisco judge disclosed Friday that she had worked with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's daughter in the 1990s, giving prosecutors and the public defender's office the opportunity to object to her role in the case against a man who is accused of breaking into the Pelosi home, beating her husband and seeking to kidnap the speaker.