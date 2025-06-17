10 years after Charleston church massacre, faith leaders lament that the country hasn't changed

Large photos of those killed were on display in the sanctuary — pillars of the community who included the church's pastor who was a state senator, a high school track coach, the church sexton, a librarian and an aspiring poet. The shooter sprayed more than 70 bullets to kill them — and told Polly Sheppard he was leaving her alive so that the world would know his motive: "You're taking over our country. And you have to go.''