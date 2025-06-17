10 years after Charleston church massacre, faith leaders lament that the country hasn't changed

CHARLESTON, S.C. — People of faith gathered again at Mother Emanuel AME on Tuesday just like they did 10 years ago, searching for God's truth and His love in the church fellowship hall.
On that horrible night in 2015, nine Black church members were gunned down by a white man who hated them just for the color of their skin. He sat with them through their Bible study, then as they closed their eyes and bowed their heads, he started firing.
As survivors gathered in 2025, they invited another congregation that knows the pain of murderous hatred to join them. When a gunman killed 11 people at the Tree of Life synagogue in 2018, Mother Emanuel's pastor, the Rev. Eric Manning, flew to Pittsburgh to comfort another flock.
A lament about a world unchanged
It was up to Rabbi Jeff Myers to lament Tuesday that the world hasn't changed as much as was hoped by the congregation of the South's oldest African American church, which was founded by enslaved people, torn down after they rebelled and then rebuilt following the Civil War.
''Both of us were assaulted by Americans who did not want us to exist, who thought violence would solve their problems,'' Myers said.
Then he read the portion of the U.S. Declaration of Independence that starts with ''we hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.''
''Except for the Jews and the Blacks. That's how I feel in America right now,'' Myers said.