10-year sentence for man who fatally shot woman in Apple Valley in 2022

Willie John Selmon II pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection to the shooting of Michelle McGill.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 24, 2024 at 1:53PM

A man who pleaded guilty to shooting his girlfriend outside an Apple Valley residence two years ago will spend 10 years in prison.

Judge Timothy McManus on Monday sentenced Willie John Selmon II, 41, for his role in the killing of Michelle McGill on July 10, 2022. The state had sought 261 months after Selmon had pleaded guilty to second-degree murder earlier this year.

Selmon had a long-term relationship with McGill before the couple broke up. On the night of the shooting, Selmon went to the home on the 900 block of Oriole Drive to pick up some items, court records show.

Selmon and a 27-year-old man were in separate vehicles outside the residence. The other man pulled his vehicle next to Selmon’s and told him he had a gun. The man shot Selmon, who fired back. Selmon then got out of his car and ran a third car that McGill was in.

McGill was caught in the crossfire as the men continued to shoot at each other. She suffered 10 gunshot wounds and died at the scene, court records show.

The 27-year-old man is due to appear in court in March 2025.

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather. 

