A 10-year-old was killed in an ATV crash in southern Dakota County, authorities said.

The rollover wreck occurred about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Randolph at a home in the 29100 block of Curtis Lane, according to the Sheriff’s Office and emergency dispatch audio.

The youth was unconscious and not breathing at the scene, the dispatch audio disclosed.

An air ambulance was en route but called off when the 10-year-old died, the audio continued.

Authorities haven’t disclosed the child’s identity, whether anyone else was on the ATV or other details about the crash.

The Sheriff’s Office said it would have more to say Wednesday about the incident.