10-time French champion Saint-Etienne relegated and Greenwood ties top scorer Dembelé

PARIS — Saint-Etienne, one of Ligue 1's most storied clubs, was relegated as Paris Saint-Germain celebrated its title with its fans on the final matchday Saturday.
Despite support from 38,000 buoyant spectators at sold-out Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Etienne lost to Toulouse 3-2 and could not avoid the drop.
Saint-Etienne, which dominated French soccer during the 1960s and '70s, joined last-placed Montpellier as the demoted teams. Saint-Etienne immediately returns to Ligue 2.
Le Havre avoided their fate by winning at Strasboug 3-2 thanks to a penalty from Abdoulaye Touré late in added time. Touré, who completed a brace, converted the spot kick with a panenka, allowing his team to leapfrog Reims in the standings and remain in the top flight.
Reims will face Metz in the promotion-relegation playoff. Second-division side Metz edged Dunkerque to secure a spot in the two-leg playoff against Ligue 1's 16th-placed team.
PSG celebrates
In Paris, coach Luis Enrique fielded a full-strength squad as PSG celebrated its title at home against Auxerre.
PSG was caught cold by a first-half goal from Lassine Sinayoko and turned things around after the interval with efforts from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who scored twice, and captain Marquinhos, to win 3-1.