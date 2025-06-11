10 songs to celebrate the life and legacy of the Beach Boys' Brian Wilson

NEW YORK — The musical world lost a giant with news Wednesday that Brian Wilson, the Beach Boys' visionary and fragile leader, had died. He was 82.
Attempting to distill Wilson's talent and influence in a few short songs is an impossibility; even just focusing on a few select cuts from The Beach Boys' 1966 album ''Pet Sounds," routinely regarded as one of the greatest albums of all time, would feel shortsighted. (Lest we forget, there is no Beatles' ''Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club'' without it, and countless other classics past and present.) Instead, to celebrate Wilson's life and legacy, we've decided to identify just a few songs that made the man, from the fiercely familiar to a few unexpected selections.
Read on and then listen to all of the tracks on our Spotify playlist.
1963: ''Surfin' USA,'' The Beach Boys
The song of the summer in 1963 — heck, the song of any summer, ever — ''Surfin' USA'' at least partially introduced the group that would forever become synonymous with an image of eternal California bliss, where the sun always shines, the waves are always pristine, and paradise is a place on Earth. It's hard to imagine the beach existing before these wake-up riffs, the guitars that sparked a surf rock movement and then some. (Though it is important to mention that the song borrows heavily from Chuck Berry's ''Sweet Little Sixteen.") It's hard to think that surf music was once mostly just instrumental — even when Wilson and his cousin, fellow Beach Boy Mike Love, hastily wrote up their first single, ''Surfin,''' a minor hit released in 1961.
1964: ''Don't Worry Baby,'' The Beach Boys
Think of it as a response to The Ronettes' ''Be My Baby.'' The hot-rod hit ''Don't Worry Baby'' is the cheery B-side to ''I Get Around," and has one of the most transformative key shifts in pop music history, from the man's perspective in the verse to the woman's response in the chorus. Brilliant!
1965: ''California Girls,'' The Beach Boys