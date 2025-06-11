10 songs to celebrate the life and legacy of the Beach Boys' Brian Wilson

The song of the summer in 1963 — heck, the song of any summer, ever — ''Surfin' USA'' at least partially introduced the group that would forever become synonymous with an image of eternal California bliss, where the sun always shines, the waves are always pristine, and paradise is a place on Earth. It's hard to imagine the beach existing before these wake-up riffs, the guitars that sparked a surf rock movement and then some. (Though it is important to mention that the song borrows heavily from Chuck Berry's ''Sweet Little Sixteen.") It's hard to think that surf music was once mostly just instrumental — even when Wilson and his cousin, fellow Beach Boy Mike Love, hastily wrote up their first single, ''Surfin,''' a minor hit released in 1961.