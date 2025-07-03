10 songs to celebrate Oasis' reunion, from top hits to B-sides

The best way to celebrate this almost too-good-to-be-true run of shows is to dive into the band's rich catalog. Even if you know the hits and have committed their unimpeachable run of mid-'90s albums to memory — looking at you, 1994's ''Definitely Maybe,'' 1995's ''(What's the Story) Morning Glory?'' and 1997's ''Be Here Now'' — there's so much more to dive into. And that's why The Associated Press has created a playlist of megahits and beloved B-sides alike.