JERUSALEM — The Israeli military says 10 soldiers were killed in an attack in central Gaza.

It is one of the deadliest single incidents in the three-month war against Hamas that erupted after the militant group's Oct. 7 attack into Israel.

Israeli media say the soldiers were preparing explosives to demolish two homes in central Gaza on Monday when a militant fired a rocket-propelled grenade at a tank nearby. The blast triggered the explosives.

___

Jobain reported from Rafah, Gaza Strip.