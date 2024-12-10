The weather outside is frightful, but giving gifts is delightful. Rather than buying from big box stores and corporations, find ceramics, jewelry, woodworking and other crafty items handmade by local artists at holiday markets and studios.
10 places to shop for the art lover in your life this holiday season
Find last-minute gifts at artist markets and studios.
This gift guide will delight the senses and ease the pocketbook:
Alma Holiday Market
St. Croix Valley-based potters Guillermo Cuellar, who was an assistant to world famous potter Warren MacKenzie, and his daughter Alana Cuellar both sell their goods at this holiday market. If pots aren’t your thing, check out lifestyle brand clothing from Kisa Boutique, dried flowers, candles, apothecary and cards. While shopping, grab a bite from Alma Restaurant. (9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat. 528 University Av. SE., Mpls. almampls.com)
‘Prints on Ice’
Highpoint Center for Printmaking’s semiannual co-op exhibition and sale is back, featuring prints from 40 members of the artist cooperative. Find prints in every technique imaginable, including relief, lithography, screen printing, monotype, cyanotype, collage and dimensional prints. Abstractions, animals, figuration and other designs will be available. There will be a 20% discount on opening weekend (Friday-Saturday). (Opening reception Fri. 6:30-9 p.m. Ends Jan. 11. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri., noon-4 p.m. Sat. 912 W. Lake St., Mpls. Free. 612-871-1326, highpointprintmaking.org)
Gamut Gallery
Gamut Gallery’s annual holiday art market, “Raging Art On,” featuring 60 artists and craftspeople, is back. The gallery is under new owner Francesca Bernardi, but the traditions remain the same. For the 13th year, the market will feature affordable art and handmade goods, including prints, jewelry and home décor by emerging and established artists. Ends Dec. 21. (11 a.m.-6 p.m. Fri., 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat. 717 S. 10th St., Mpls. gamutgallerympls.com)
The Metal Shoppe
At the holiday open house and sale, you can find art, antiques, jewelry, soaps and herbal remedies at affordable prices, created by five artists. (Noon-9 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat. The Metal Shoppe, 2919 Como Av. SE., Mpls. 612-707-4350)
RedHot Art Market
The holidays are heating up at Chicago Avenue Fire Arts Center, a community-based arts organization in south Minneapolis focused on art forms created by heat, spark or flame. (Think welding metal.) Now in its ninth year, the art market offers artwork and handcrafted items by local artists and artisans. Thirty percent of sales go toward the organization’s scholarship fund to help the next generation of artists. (11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat. 3749 Chicago Av. S., Mpls. 612-294-0400, cafac.org)
‘Gifting Q.arma’
Q.arma Building in northeast Minneapolis hosts its annual winter holiday open house, where visitors can buy ceramics, objects in wood, artwork and textiles. Don’t miss works from Northstar Printmakers, a collective of five printmakers, Minneapolis Clay Collective, featuring the ceramics of four artists, and EARTHENjoy Ceramics, home of clay artist Joy O’Conner. (Noon-6 p.m. Sat., Q.arma Building, 1224 NE. Quincy St., Mpls. qarmabuilding.com)
Casket Arts
For the second year, the three buildings of the Casket Arts Campus open their doors to holiday shoppers. Pop inside artist studios at the Casket Arts Building, Carriage House and Factory to check out painting, sculpture, jewelry, printmaking, textiles, ceramics, photography and other items from more than 100 local artists. (11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., 681 17th Av. NE., Mpls. casketarts.com)
Northrup King
At “Holiday Lane,” visitors can grab a hot chocolate and seasonal treat, then wander through four floors that house more than 60 artist studios. Everything from jewelry to works on paper will be on display. Fresh-baked sweets provided by Blackberry Bakery. (10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat. Dec 14 and 21. 1500 NE. Jackson St., Mpls. northrupkingbuilding.com)
California Building
The northeast Minneapolis artist studio building opens its doors to six floors of artist studios, cider and cookies. Shop for jewelry, textiles, home goods, ceramics and sculptures. (Noon-6 p.m. Sat. 2205 NE. California St., Mpls. californiabuilding.com)
Sue Redfield Pottery Sale
Cambridge, Minn.,-based ceramic artist Sue Redfield fires her clay with wood, creating a union of flames and wood ash. Drawing inspiration from nature, and especially from walking through the woods, she likes to “visualize the romantic ideal of each piece being an individual fingerprint of nature.” There is one more weekend left to catch her holiday sale. (10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat. Sue Redfield Pottery Studio, 33713 NE. Polk St., Cambridge, Minn. 763-843-8174, suered.pottery@gmail.com)
