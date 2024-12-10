10 places to shop for the art lover in your life this holiday season

The holidays are heating up at Chicago Avenue Fire Arts Center, a community-based arts organization in south Minneapolis focused on art forms created by heat, spark or flame. (Think welding metal.) Now in its ninth year, the art market offers artwork and handcrafted items by local artists and artisans. Thirty percent of sales go toward the organization’s scholarship fund to help the next generation of artists. (11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat. 3749 Chicago Av. S., Mpls. 612-294-0400, cafac.org)