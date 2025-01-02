Nation

10 people are wounded in a shooting outside a New York City nightclub

Ten people were wounded in a shooting outside a New York City nightclub while they were waiting to get into a private event, police said.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
January 2, 2025 at 11:34AM
In this grab taken from a video provided by the New York Police Department, Chief of Patrol Philip Rivera, centre, speaks to the media during a press conference in New York, early Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, the day after a shooting outside a nightclub in Queens. (NYPD via AP) (New York Police Department/The Associated Press)

NEW YORK — Ten people were wounded in a shooting outside a New York City nightclub while they were waiting to get into a private event, police said.

About 15 people were standing outside Amazura nightclub at 11:15 p.m. Wednesday in Jamaica, Queens, when four men on foot approached the group of 16 to 20 year olds. Three or four men opened fire on the group, New York Police Department Chief of Patrol Philip Rivera said during an early Thursday news conference.

About 30 shots were fired before the gunmen fled on foot. They were then seen getting into a sedan with out-of-state plates.

There is ''zero tolerance for these senseless shootings," Rivera said.

Six women and four men were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

A massive police presence and several ambulances could be seen outside Amazura in footage posted on social media.

The motive was not immediately known but Rivera said: ‘’This is not terrorism.’’

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Nation

10 people are wounded in a shooting outside a New York City nightclub

card image

Ten people were wounded in a shooting outside a New York City nightclub while they were waiting to get into a private event, police said.

Business

Corporate earnings growth faces uncertainty amid inflation worries, policy shift impact

Nation

Middle East latest: Israeli strikes kill at least 18 in Gaza, including 3 children, officials say